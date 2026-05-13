Man Fatally Shot in Woodbridge Parking Lot Fight

A 42-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times during a physical altercation in a Woodbridge parking lot Monday night, Prince William County police said.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Potomac Vista Drive around 8:58 p.m. on May 12. The victim had already been taken to a hospital by a family member, where he later died. Police said the man was involved in a fight with one person when a third man pulled out a gun and shot him. The two suspects left the area.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was random. Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police. Additional details will be released as they become available.

This story is based on the Prince William County Police Department press release.

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