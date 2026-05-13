Stafford School Board Condemns Antisemitic Graffiti at Stafford High School; Families Call for Stronger Response

Stafford County School Board Chair Dr. Elizabeth Warner opened the May business meeting with a point of privilege to directly address a recent hate incident at Stafford High School.

Warner stated that one of the board’s main goals is to provide a safe, supportive, and inclusive learning environment that ensures mental, physical, and emotional safety for all students and staff.

“When hateful or dehumanizing language or symbols are used to threaten or target others, it undermines the sense of security and belonging that leaves members of our community feeling fearful and isolated,” Warner said. She condemned racism, antisemitism, anti-LGBTQ+ attacks, and threats directed toward religious or ethnic groups, emphasizing that every student deserves to feel safe, accepted, and valued.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel W. Smith reinforced the board’s stance in his report. “Hate-based speech and symbols have no place in Stafford schools,” Smith said. “Anti-Semitism in any form is unacceptable and contrary to the values of respect, dignity, and belonging that we expect in our schools.”

He acknowledged the incident’s painful impact on students, staff, families, and particularly the Jewish community, while noting that the matter is under investigation and will be addressed through the student code of conduct in coordination with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

During citizen comments, Mark Burklaski, a Jewish Stafford County resident, described the May 5 incident in a Stafford High School bathroom that included swastikas, “Heil Hitler,” threats against Jews, and references to school violence. Burklaski urged the board to explicitly name antisemitism.

He cited a recent similar incident in Maynard, Massachusetts, where officials directly identified the graffiti as antisemitic. “A swastika is not a generic threat,” he said. “Jewish students … know which one of them it is for.”

The Davis family — retired Marine Alfonso Davis, Dr. Davis (a reporter and University of Mary Washington professor), and their son Alfonso, a sophomore at Stafford High School — also spoke. They criticized the school’s initial description of the incident as “racially insensitive” and said the response lacked the clarity and strength of the board’s statement.

The family called for explicit naming of antisemitism, staff education, and broader cultural efforts to reinforce the district’s values of belonging. Their son noted that vague communication forced students to rely on peer rumors, allowing misinformation to spread.

Student representatives Sofie and Talaya acknowledged the fear the graffiti caused, especially among students who felt personally targeted. “No student should ever feel unsafe, unwelcome, or anxious about coming to school,” Talaya said. They praised the administration’s and law enforcement’s quick response but stressed that rebuilding trust takes time.

Board members and Superintendent Smith reiterated their commitment to a thorough investigation, appropriate disciplinary action, and fostering school environments rooted in respect, dignity, safety, and belonging for all. Several members emphasized the need for ongoing education and reflection on school climate.

The board highlighted mental health resources available to students, including free telehealth counseling through Hazel Health. Families were encouraged to access support and reminded that Stafford County Public Schools remain focused on ensuring every student feels safe and valued.

The hate incident has drawn regional media attention. On May 7, FOX 5 DC reported the discovery of “racially insensitive and threatening graffiti” in a Stafford High School bathroom. Principal Chelsea Tryon notified families that the graffiti was promptly removed, an investigation is underway with school safety and security staff and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, and the student responsible will face disciplinary action.