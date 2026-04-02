Repeat Sex Crime Suspect Arrested in Fredericksburg Trail Assaults After Prior Charges Dropped in Fairfax, Prince William

The Fredericksburg Police Department announced the arrest of 23-year-old Hien Dinh of Stafford County in connection with three sexual battery incidents reported along the Canal Path and Heritage Trail in March 2026.

Dinh, who has faced multiple prior sexual assault and battery charges across Northern Virginia jurisdictions dating back to 2021, was taken into custody March 31 and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, the first assault occurred March 19 along the Canal Path. Two additional incidents were reported March 23 and March 25 along the Heritage Trail. Following a public news release on March 25 seeking information, investigators received multiple community tips, including a key lead from a retired Northern Virginia investigator.

Detective M. Boyle led the investigation, which involved collecting evidence, reviewing surveillance footage, and analyzing leads. Automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology played a pivotal role: records showed Dinh’s vehicle entered the city on each of the three assault dates. On the evening of March 26, an ALPR alert indicated his vehicle had re-entered Fredericksburg. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Bridgewater Street near the Heritage Trail. Dinh’s vehicle and cell phone were seized under a search warrant. Additional warrants executed at his Stafford County residence on March 31 yielded electronic devices, clothing, and other evidence.

Dinh was charged with three counts of felony sexual battery, third or subsequent offense within a 10-year period. He remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

Suspect’s Prior Record Spans Multiple Jurisdictions

Public records and media reports show Dinh has a documented history of similar allegations:

– In approximately September 2021 in Henrico County, Dinh was charged with sexual battery involving two girls near Douglas S. Freeman High School. He later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and was sentenced to one year in jail with 11 months suspended. Probation was later revoked, and he served the full sentence.

– In May 2022 in Prince William County (Triangle area), he faced charges of attempted abductions and aggravated sexual assault involving two 12-year-old girls, including one incident on Graham Park Road. He reportedly pleaded guilty to a “child sex crime,” but the case was dismissed on technical grounds after a Certificate of Analysis issue; Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth publicly outlined the sequence.

– On May 10, 2023, at Northern Virginia Community College in Loudoun County, Dinh was charged with sexual battery. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery.

– In May 2023 in Fairfax County (Chantilly area), he was linked to an incident in which he entered a home and attempted to sexually assault a woman, part of a broader pattern of reported Chantilly assaults.

– On July 3, 2023, in Fairfax County’s Meadows of Chantilly neighborhood, Dinh was arrested July 7 and charged with abduction with intent to defile and sexual battery after allegedly grabbing a woman pushing a baby stroller, placing her in a chokehold; the victim’s mother intervened. Fairfax County police described him as a “true predator.” A judge declined to find probable cause, leading to dismissal. Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano’s office cited insufficient evidence after an attempted additional charge. Court documents referenced a fourth linked assault.

Additional 2023–2024 reports from Fairfax and Prince William counties described Dinh as facing renewed charging in an alleged Chantilly assault while in custody on probation revocation. He reportedly entered guilty pleas to two felony counts of child abuse and a misdemeanor sexual battery in a Prince William matter. No Virginia Sex Offender Registry listing or federal immigration records (ICE detainer, removal order, or related proceedings) appear in publicly available sources tied to this individual.

Fredericksburg police credited technology, inter-agency cooperation, and community tips for the swift resolution. Chief Betsy Mason stated, “I want to commend our detectives and patrol officers for their swift and thorough work in this case. Their coordination, use of technology, and dedication to pursuing every lead were instrumental in identifying and apprehending this suspect.” Mason also thanked the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff David “DP” Decatur for assistance.

The department emphasized that the investigation remains active regarding any additional victims.

Anyone who may have experienced sexual assault or needs support is encouraged to contact the Rappahannock Council Against Sexual Assault (RCASA) at rcasa.org or its 24/7 hotline at (540) 371-1666.