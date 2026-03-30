Police Blotter: Teens die in crash, more scooter assaults, suicide reported

Officers say two more women have come forward with reports of encounters on March 10 in the Powells Creek neighborhood of Woodbridge (22191).

A 41-year-old woman was walking near McGuffeys Trail and Powells Creek Boulevard around 4:25 p.m. when she was inappropriately touched by a man on a black stand-up electric scooter. Separately, a 53-year-old woman reported being touched around 3:47 p.m. near Powell’s Creek Boulevard and Jedd Forest Lane. No injuries were reported in either case.

This comes after an earlier report of a similar incident the same day. On March 10, around 6:50 p.m., a 26-year-old woman jogging near River Ridge Boulevard and Powells Creek Boulevard was approached by a man on a black electric scooter who touched her inappropriately. She also told police about a similar encounter with the suspect in the same area in May 2025. No injuries were reported in that case either.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, about 5-foot-8, with wavy or medium-length brown hair. In one description, he was wearing glasses and a black T-shirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police.

Other incidents:

Three seniors from Spotsylvania High School were killed in a single-vehicle crash late Friday night on Lewiston Road in Spotsylvania County. Deputies responded around 11:46 p.m. March 27 to the 5300 block of Lewiston Road, where a 2002 Mercedes coupe left the roadway and struck a tree. The victims, ages 18, 17 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene. Speed appears to have been a contributing factor. Next of kin have been notified, and Spotsylvania County Public Schools were informed. The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office crash reconstruction unit.

A man suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 27 at 10:16 a.m. near 10155 Hasting Drive. Officers found him inside a vehicle, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Next of kin has been notified. This remains an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

A 38-year-old man was found unconscious in a Walmart restroom at 14000 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge (22192) on March 26 and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Preliminary findings show no signs of foul play or threat to the community.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Malik Lanier Day, 29, in connection with an armed robbery at the Aldi on 13782 Smoketown Rd. in Woodbridge on March 26. The man took merchandise, claimed he was armed but no weapon was seen, and fled on foot. Day is described as a Black male, 5-foot-6, 241 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has no fixed address and remains at large.

At Brentsville District High School in Nokesville, a swastika was etched into a partition in a men’s restroom on March 24. The school resource officer responded, and school staff removed the marking.

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