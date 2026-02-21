Don’t Rush the Sale of the Old Moncure School Property

Chairman and Members of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors,

I urge you to reconsider the proposed sale of the 10 acres of prime real estate at the former Moncure Elementary School site. Quite simply, selling this property under the current arrangement is not in the best interest of Stafford County.

Recent decisions, such as the change to the proffers at “The Garrison,” have raised concerns about whether the county is negotiating from a position of strength. This proposal appears to follow a similar path. Before any sale discussion proceeds, the county should publish an independent third-party assessment of the property’s value. Ten acres in that location could easily exceed $3 million in value. Taxpayers deserve transparency about what this land is truly worth.

Equally troubling is the proposed financial structure. A $15,000 refundable deposit, along with three additional $5,000 options allowing a company up to two years to decide, does not reflect serious commitment. If a buyer intends to invest millions, there should already be a clear plan. At a minimum, the agreement should require a substantial nonrefundable deposit and firm contractual commitments about what will be built—backed by financial penalties if those commitments are not met.

We must also ask what safeguards are in place to prevent a repeat of the Aquia Town Center situation. To date, there appear to be no guarantees that the county will receive the project it expects. What assurances exist that the Board will ultimately approve the developer’s proposal? Selling the property without mutual certainty invites unnecessary risk.

There are differing views on whether another grocery store is needed at that location. Some believe other public-private partnership opportunities could better serve the community. Regardless of the final vision, the county must ensure the outcome reflects the community’s long-term interests—not simply expediency.

Stafford residents deserve a thoughtful, transparent process that protects taxpayer assets. I respectfully ask the Board to slow down, strengthen the terms, and secure firm assurances before moving forward.

Bart Randall

Stafford