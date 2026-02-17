Stafford Supervisors Eye High-End Grocer, School Loan Savings and New River Bridge at Tuesday Meeting

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors could clear the way for a new upscale grocery store in North Stafford, lock in cheaper borrowing for a middle school rebuild, and throw its weight behind a federal grant for a long-awaited river crossing when it meets today, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

The 5 p.m. meeting at the George L. Gordon Jr. Government Center (1300 Courthouse Road) features public hearings and votes on three marquee items, plus a briefing on the 2026 property reassessment amid double-digit value jumps.

High-End Grocer for Old Moncure Site



The marquee item is a public hearing on Resolution R26-69: Authorizing the sale of the 10-acre former Anne Moncure Elementary School property at 75 Moncure Lane (Tax Map 20-136A) to Southeastern Property Acquisitions, LLC, for $3.3 million.

The county-owned site off Garrisonville Road (Route 610) has sat vacant since the school relocated to Juggins Road in 2019; the building was shuttered in 2025 due to deterioration. Southeastern, a Georgia retail developer, plans a commercial redevelopment anchored by a “high-end grocer new to the Stafford market” — roughly 50,000 square feet, per county documents.

If approved, County Administrator Bill Ashton would sign the purchase agreement. The deal includes a $15,000 deposit, 180-day inspection period (extendable) and closing 30 days later. The $3.3 million would boost the General Fund.

Local buzz has speculated on chains like Harris Teeter, but officials haven’t named the retailer.

$25M Low-Interest Loan for Drew Middle School

In the Falmouth District, the board will consider Resolution R26-84 to advertise a public hearing (set for March 17) on issuing up to $25 million through the Virginia Department of Education’s Literary Loan Program at 3% interest.

The funds refinance already-approved Capital Improvement Program costs for replacing the 1951-era Edward E. Drew Middle School. The favorable rate — below current market levels — is projected to save about $50,000 annually over 20 years, with debt service deferred until construction wraps (target: 2028).

The project adds capacity for 450 more students in a modern, three-story facility.

Support for Rappahannock River Crossing Grant

Supervisors will discuss and likely approve Resolution R26-86: A letter endorsing the George Washington Regional Commission and Fredericksburg Area MPO’s $18.95 million BUILD grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grant would fund NEPA environmental studies and preliminary engineering for a new west-side river crossing and parkway (Option C preferred), linking Stafford’s Celebrate Virginia Parkway to Fredericksburg’s Gordon Shelton Boulevard.

The project aims to divert local traffic from I-95’s congested Rappahannock bridges, spurring development in both communities. Stafford endorsed the alignment last year; no local match is required.

Reassessment Preview: 10% Value Surge



Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky will present the 2026 general reassessment results, effective Jan. 1.

Taxable real estate values countywide rose 10% to $31.77 billion, led by residential (+10% to $25.73B) and agriculture (+15%). Data centers jumped 52%. The “effective tax rate” of $0.865 is designed to limit the levy increase to 1%, per state “truth in taxation” rules.

Notices go out in February, with appeals in March and bills due June 5. Mayausky will stress the process ensures fairness, not revenue generation (that’s set by the tax rate).

Other Notes

The meeting is open to the public; comments are welcome during hearings. Full agenda and packets are online.