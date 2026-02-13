Fredericksburg Burger Spot Embraces Winter Igloos

Outdoor igloos are attracting customers at Eats Burger Joint in Fredericksburg, even during record-low temperatures along Lafayette Boulevard.

Key Takeaways

Date, Time, Place: Winter 2026, Eats Burger Joint, 701 Lafayette Boulevard, Fredericksburg

Winter 2026, Eats Burger Joint, 701 Lafayette Boulevard, Fredericksburg What Happened: The restaurant installed clear outdoor “igloos” over patio tables for winter dining.

The restaurant installed clear outdoor “igloos” over patio tables for winter dining. Why It Matters: The setup allows outdoor dining in cold temperatures without heaters.

The setup allows outdoor dining in cold temperatures without heaters. Who Drove the News: Austin Barker, Eats Burger Joint employee

Full Coverage

At a place like Eats Burger Joint in Fredericksburg, what do you do with the outdoor tables when it gets cold like it has this winter along Lafayette Boulevard? That’s easy — throw clear tents over the tables to soak up the sunlight and call them “igloos,” realizing that they aren’t for everyone but they do have a following.

“It’s the greenhouse effect,” said Austin Barker, who works behind the counter, shuffling burgers and fries a few times a week. “Kids love them,” he added. Although there are no heaters in the igloos, the sun coming through provides adequate heating in most cases.

The igloos are set up out in front of Eats and are available on a first-come basis, Barker said. The restaurant does not take reservations for the igloos, even for Valentine’s Day weekend.

“People keep asking that,” Barker said about reservations.

The igloos are just one part of the complete burger experience at Eats. The southern-themed menu includes Cajun fries with a taste of New Orleans, 10 varieties of burgers, multiple versions of hot dogs, shrimp platters with Cajun remoulade, waffle fries, milkshakes, ice cream, and adult beverages, including Mae West beer from local Six Bears and a Goat Brewing.

For those in the igloos, there is a campfire area and materials to make s’mores over the flames. The s’mores kit has become a hit.

This treat was popularized by Girl Scouts in the 1920s, with the first recipe for “Some More” appearing in 1927. According to Munchy Llama, which offers s’mores cotton candy, s’mores are a marriage of chocolate, toasted marshmallow and graham cracker that make for an excellent summertime treat that brings back memories of friends around a campfire.

This Valentine’s Day, the restaurant plans to host many guests and have extra s’mores supplies on hand.

Other restaurants around Fredericksburg offering outdoor dining include Ristorante Renato, Mason-Dixon Cafe, Brock’s Riverside Grill, Billiken’s Smokehouse, and Sky Bar at Castiglia’s. Most use heaters instead of igloos.

If You Go

Eats Burger Joint

701 Lafayette Boulevard

Fredericksburg

540-940-6400

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