Osbourn Students Walk Out Over ICE Policies

Editor’s note: The reporters are student interns from Osbourn High School working with us at Potomac Local News.

More than 3o0 students at Osbourn High School in Manassas walked out of classes Wednesday, well over an hour before dismissal, to protest federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies, school officials and participants said.

Key Takeaways:

Date/Time/Place: Feb. 10, 2026, Osbourn High School, Manassas

Students walked out of class as part of a planned, peaceful protest against ICE enforcement actions.

The walkout was not organized or approved by the school division, but safety measures were in place.

School administrators, staff, and local police monitored the event to ensure student safety.

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Full Coverage:

On Wednesday, more than 300 students at Osbourn High School in Manassas left classrooms during an organized walkout to protest actions by the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

Students carried homemade posters and marched on campus grounds to draw attention to immigration enforcement policies they say are harming families in their community. Some students briefly left school property before returning, and staff and police maintained a presence to supervise the event.

According to a student who provided information via Facebook, a small scuffle broke out between two students after a snowball-throwing incident, but school staff intervened before it escalated.

The protest was student-led, and Osbourn High School neither formally organized nor sanctioned the walkout.

In a statement to Potomac Local News, Almeta Radford, director of public communications for Manassas City Public Schools, said the division was aware of information circulating about a potential walkout but “did not approve or organize a walkout, and instruction continues as scheduled.” Radford added that “as with any situation during the school day, our priority is student safety,” and that administrators and security staff were present to ensure students remained supervised and safe should a walkout occur.

Dr. Jennifer Chapman, principal of Osbourn High School, said the school respects students’ rights while emphasizing safety and conduct expectations. Chapman referenced the U.S. Supreme Court’s Tinker v. Des Moines decision affirming students’ right to protest, but noted the school remains a neutral party in political matters.

“We have no involvement in planning, approving, supporting, or denying students a right to do that,” Chapman said. She added that administrators met with student organizers ahead of the walkout to discuss logistics such as location, timing and safety concerns. Chapman said staff would monitor student interactions and remind them of behavioral expectations during the event.

Students participating in the walkout told Potomac Local News they wanted to raise awareness about how immigration policies affect families, including classmates whose parents or relatives may be at risk of enforcement actions. Several said they hoped the protest would attract broader attention and encourage respectful civic engagement among youth.

Osbourn High School staff also shared perspectives on the protest. A history teacher at the school said she was “incredibly proud” of students exercising their First Amendment rights and believed participating in peaceful protest would benefit students as they learn to think critically about real-world issues. Another teacher noted that understanding rights and civic engagement is important for students as future voters.

Staff and administrators emphasized the importance of respectful conduct during demonstrations, including appropriate communication and adherence to the school’s code of conduct. Chapman said the goal was to help students “build connections” between the walkout and lessons about civic engagement learned in class.

The school division’s student conduct and freedom-of-expression policies informed officials’ response to the walkout, ensuring safety while respecting students’ rights. School administrators reiterated that adults on campus would not engage in political activity or share personal political views with students during the event.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.