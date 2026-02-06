Peace Monks Draw Crowd Downtown

A group of Buddhist monks walking from Texas to Washington, D.C., passed through Fredericksburg as residents gathered along Sophia Street to watch their journey for peace and compassion.

Key Takeaways

Date, time, place: Sophia Street and Lafayette Boulevard, Fredericksburg

Sophia Street and Lafayette Boulevard, Fredericksburg What happened: A group of 19 peace monks walked through downtown Fredericksburg as part of a 2,300-mile journey.

A group of 19 peace monks walked through downtown Fredericksburg as part of a 2,300-mile journey. Why it matters: The walk drew residents and visitors during cold weather and connected Fredericksburg to an international message of peace.

The walk drew residents and visitors during cold weather and connected Fredericksburg to an international message of peace. Who drove the news: Bhikkhu Pannakara, leader of the peace monks

Full Coverage

As the monks rounded the corner at Lafayette Boulevard and Sophia Street, the scale of their journey became clear to onlookers who lined both sides of the street despite freezing temperatures. Many watched with cell phones in hand as the procession moved through downtown Fredericksburg.

Some spectators were uncertain whether the monks would pass through the area. “We want to see the monks — are they coming down here?” asked Sherry Mannaring, who traveled from Connecticut to watch the procession. “Do we know where the monks are?” another spectator asked.

Tudy Moncure brought a handmade sign to share a positive message as the monks passed. “We drove here to see the monks,” she said.

Those gathered along the three-block stretch near the Fredericksburg train station included nearby residents, a mother and her high school-aged son, and others who came specifically to witness the walk. Snowfall pushed some spectators into the street, but Fredericksburg Police officers remained on scene to keep the road open.

The group consists of 19 monks led by Bhikkhu Pannakara, along with a dog named Aloca. The monks began their journey in Texas in October and typically walk between 10 and 12 miles each day. Their goal is to reach Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks to share their message of peace and compassion with federal officials.

During the Fredericksburg walk, Aloca rode in a recreational vehicle due to fatigue from previous days but still drew attention from supporters along the route.

The night before arriving in Fredericksburg, the monks stayed on Lee’s Hill in Spotsylvania County overlooking the city. The location carries historical significance as the site where Confederate General Robert E. Lee established his headquarters before the Battle of Fredericksburg in December 1862, a battle that resulted in an estimated 18,500 deaths.

According to historical accounts, Lee remarked at the time, “It is well that war is so terrible, or we should grow too fond of it.” While the weather conditions were similar, the monks continued their walk with a message centered on peace rather than conflict.

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