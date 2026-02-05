Spanberger Issues New Policing Order

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Democrat, issued a new executive order establishing statewide principles for law enforcement and directed Virginia agencies to end participation in federal civil immigration enforcement agreements.

Key Takeaways

Date, Time, Place: Announced this week at a Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Henrico County.

What happened: Gov. Spanberger signed an executive order setting law enforcement standards and issued a directive ending all state 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gov. Spanberger signed an executive order setting law enforcement standards and issued a directive ending all state 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Why it matters: The move clarifies that Virginia law enforcement should focus on constitutional policing, public trust, and state and local criminal enforcement, not civil immigration duties.

The move clarifies that Virginia law enforcement should focus on constitutional policing, public trust, and state and local criminal enforcement, not civil immigration duties. Who drove the news: Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

Full Coverage

Governor Abigail Spanberger announced a new executive order establishing statewide principles for Virginia law enforcement, alongside an executive directive terminating all existing 287(g) agreements between state law enforcement agencies and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The executive order outlines six guiding principles, including preserving human life, protecting vulnerable people, and upholding the U.S. Constitution and the Constitution of Virginia. It emphasizes professionalism, transparency, accountability, and community engagement as essential to building public trust.

The order states that Virginia law enforcement should not engage in fear-based policing or actions that deter people from seeking help, and that agencies should focus on investigating criminal conduct and protecting public safety rather than enforcing civil immigration law.

State law enforcement agencies are directed to review their policies, training, and practices to ensure alignment with the new standards.

Spanberger made the announcement while addressing the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police in Henrico County.

“As a former federal law enforcement officer and the daughter of a career law enforcement officer, I know that effective policing is built on trust,” Spanberger said. “When state and local law enforcement are pulled away from investigating crimes and upholding our Virginia laws to do the job of federal agents, it weakens their ability to deepen trust within their communities.”

In a separate executive directive, Spanberger ordered the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Corrections, Virginia Conservation Police, and Virginia Marine Police to terminate all 287(g) agreements. Those agreements allow state or local officers to perform certain federal immigration enforcement duties under ICE supervision.

Spanberger said her administration reviewed agreements required in 2025 and concluded they placed Virginia officers under federal control for civil immigration enforcement.

“These agreements improperly ceded discretion and authority over Virginia law enforcement to federal authorities,” Spanberger said. “Virginia law enforcement will continue to exercise available authority under Virginia law and cooperate under a valid judicial warrant.”

Local law enforcement agencies in Prince William County, Stafford County, and Fredericksburg said the governor’s order does not change their day-to-day operations.

Prince William County Police Department Lt. Jonathan Perok said the department does not participate in the 287(g) program and has no agreements related to civil immigration enforcement with ICE.

“As with any other law enforcement agency on the local, state, or federal level, we will provide assistance if requested on criminal matters only,” Perok said, adding that officers do not stop individuals based on race or ethnicity and do not inquire into the immigration status of victims, witnesses, or people in custody.

Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said his office has never participated in the 287(g) program and determined its public safety goals are better served through local policing practices.

“Public safety is our top priority, and we pursue it through community-focused policing, crime prevention, victim support, targeted criminal investigations, and lawful cooperation with federal, state, and local partners when appropriate,” Decatur said.

In Fredericksburg, police officials said existing department policy already aligns with the principles outlined in the governor’s order.

According to Fredericksburg Police Department Directive 317.00, officers are required to treat all individuals equally regardless of immigration status and are prohibited from initiating stops, arrests, or investigations based on actual or perceived immigration status.

The policy states that officers do not forward immigration status information about victims or witnesses to ICE and only provide limited support to federal immigration operations, such as traffic control or peacekeeping, when requested.

Fredericksburg city spokeswoman Caitlyn McGhee said the department has never participated in a 287(g) agreement and does not engage in fear-based policing.

Spanberger’s actions follow her decision on her first day in office to rescind Executive Order 47 (2025), which required state law enforcement agencies and encouraged local departments to deputize officers as ICE agents.

The governor said the changes are intended to refocus Virginia law enforcement agencies on their core responsibilities of enforcing state and local laws, investigating crime, and protecting public safety across the Commonwealth.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.