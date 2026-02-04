Two Women Touched At Dumfries Walmart

Gunfire reported near a Woodbridge shopping center led police activity in Prince William County during the first days of February, according to police.

Officers responded to the 14200 block of Smoketown Road in Woodbridge after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots. Investigators found several shell casings in an alley behind the Prince William Square Shopping Center. No injuries or property damage were reported, and police did not release suspect information.

In a separate incident, police are searching for a man accused of inappropriately touching two women inside a Dumfries Walmart. The women were approached separately, and no injuries were reported.

Here’s the full press release:

Assault & Battery – On January 31 at 6:59PM, officers responded to the Walmart located at 17041 Richmond Hwy in Dumfries (22026) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed two different victims, a 50-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman, were separately approached and inappropriately touched by an unknown man. No injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a light-complexioned Black male wearing a black hat and face covering, black jacket, light tan/khaki pants, and black shoes. Reckless Handling of a Firearm – On February 2 at 4:16PM, officers responded to the 14200 block of Smoketown Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed multiple gunshots were heard in the above area. No injuries or property damage were reported. Several shell casings were located in the alley behind the Prince William Square Shopping Center. No suspect information was provided.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/