Virginia’s Economic Momentum Deserves Better Than Policy Whiplash

Virginia’s economic progress over the past four years did not happen by chance. It was the result of deliberate, disciplined choices that delivered measurable benefits for families, workers, and communities across the Commonwealth.

During that time, Virginia attracted record private investment, added hundreds of thousands of jobs, reduced regulatory burdens, and generated strong revenue growth. Notably, this was achieved while providing billions in tax relief and increasing funding for education, infrastructure, and public safety. These outcomes mattered locally, including here in the Fredericksburg region, where affordability, job growth, and a stable tax base are everyday concerns.

That progress rested on a simple principle: economic growth requires certainty. Employers invest where rules are predictable, energy is reliable, taxes are competitive, and government clears obstacles instead of creating new ones.

That is why recent developments in Richmond raise concern. Governor Abigail Spanberger campaigned as a pragmatic moderate—a message that resonated with Virginians who value balance over ideology. Yet early policy signals suggest a different direction: proposals to expand taxes on investment and services, revive a carbon tax that raises energy costs, impose new employment mandates, and potentially introduce rent control policies.

These are not marginal adjustments; they represent a fundamental shift in governing philosophy. History offers a clear warning. States that quickly layer on new taxes and regulations—especially during economic uncertainty—often see higher housing and energy costs and a quiet erosion of private investment. The damage is cumulative and difficult to reverse.

This is not an argument against reform or responsible governance. It is an argument against governing by assumption rather than evidence. Virginia’s recent growth was empirical, not ideological. Lower barriers, regulatory restraint, and fiscal discipline generated the revenue needed to fund core priorities without squeezing working families or small businesses.

Local governments depend on a strong state economy to fund schools, public safety, transportation, and housing—without shifting costs to counties and towns. When state policies undermine growth, those pressures land locally.

Virginia’s success was achieved by design. Preserving it will require humility, caution, and a willingness to build on what worked—not a rush toward policies other states are now struggling to undo.

Michael A. Catell

Stafford County

Editor’s Note: After a two-year pause, Potomac Local News is once again accepting letters to the editor. We invite submissions on matters of local interest and public concern. Email your letter to [email protected].