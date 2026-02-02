Two Prince William Catholic teachers honored for excellence in the classroom

Two Catholic school educators from Prince William County were recognized for their teaching excellence during the Catholic Business Network–Prince William Chapter’s annual Catholic Teacher Awards ceremony. The awards were presented on Wednesday, January 21, during a dinner at the Benedictine Monastery in Bristow, according to a press release from the organization.

This year’s honorees were Kathleen Benjamin, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional School, and Kimberly Hall, an art teacher at Linton Hall School. Both educators were selected based on their impact on student learning, creativity in teaching, leadership and commitment to service. The event brought together educators and local business leaders and was sponsored by CJM Enterprises–Study Smart.

Benjamin was recognized for her innovative teaching methods and integration of faith into daily instruction. She is known for using small-group learning, flexible seating and literature circles to engage students. Beyond the classroom, Benjamin mentors new teachers through the Aquinas Emmaus Program and serves as president of the advisory council at St. John Paul the Great Catholic High School.

Hall, who has taught art at Linton Hall School for 14 years, was honored for her ability to inspire students from preschool through eighth grade. School leaders credited her with fostering confidence and creativity while contributing to campus life through student murals and stage sets. Hall is also known for immersive lessons, including hands-on projects designed to help students experience art history in memorable ways. The information was provided by the Catholic Business Network–Prince William Chapter in a press release.

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