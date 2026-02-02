Man Found Slumped Over at Sheetz

A man was found slumped over the steering wheel of a running pickup truck at a Stafford County Sheetz late Thursday night, leading a series of DUI arrests detailed in the Sheriff’s Office daily incident report.

Deputies were called around 10:14 p.m. to the Sheetz at 10 Washington Square Plaza after a pickup truck reportedly backed into another vehicle. The truck was still running and in reverse when a deputy arrived, with the driver passed out at the wheel. The driver appeared disoriented when awakened and showed signs of intoxication. He was later charged with driving under the influence, third offense within ten years, and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Earlier that evening, deputies arrested another driver found intoxicated and asleep behind the wheel on Maryanne Avenue, with keys in the ignition and alcohol visible inside the vehicle. A third DUI arrest followed the next night after a vehicle was found overturned in a ditch on Poplar Road, where deputies determined the male driver had been drinking. The female passenger was charged separately with obstruction of justice.

The report also included three separate fraud complaints from residents on Willies Lane, Wayside Court, and Falcon Court, each involving unauthorized withdrawals or charges on personal banking accounts. In all cases, the suspects were unknown.

Here’s the full press release:

Fraud

Willies Lane, 1/30 7:52 a.m. Deputy F. C. O’Neill responded to a fraud complaint. The victim advised that several fraudulent charges were made on their banking account by an unknown person. The fraudulent charges appeared have occurred out of the state. Fraud

Wayside Court, 1/31 12:32 p.m. Deputy C. D. Sullivan responded to a fraud complaint. The victim reported that an unknown person made unauthorized withdrawals from their account utilizing the victim’s banking information. Fraud

Falcon Court, 1/31 1:29 p.m. Deputy F. C. O’Neill responded to a reported fraud. The victim advised that an unauthorized withdrawal was made from their banking account by an unknown person. DUI

Maryanne Avenue, 1/30 5:54 p.m. Deputy L. T. Smith responded to a reported disturbance in this area. Further information indicated that a subject was intoxicated and asleep inside of a vehicle. Deputy Smith arrived and observed a subject asleep in the driver’s seat. Deputy Smith also noticed the keys were in the ignition of the vehicle. Deputy Smith observed an unopened can of alcohol in the center console and an empty can of alcohol in the passenger seat. Deputy Smith knocked on the window of the vehicle to wake the driver and ask him to step out of the vehicle. Deputy Smith asked several times for the subject to exit the vehicle and the subject continued to refuse. Deputy Smith opened the door and immediately detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverages when the subject talked. The subject had slurred speech and glassy eyes. The subject was able to be extracted from the vehicle and taken into custody. The subject was identified as Oliverio Vergara Nieto, 49, of Stafford. Vergara Nieto was charged with driving under the influence (second offense within ten years), driving after forfeiture of driver’s license, and obstruction of justice. Vergara Nieto was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. DUI

Sheetz, 10 Washington Square Plaza, 1/30 10:14 p.m. Deputy S. C. Steinway responded to the business for a reported accident. It was described that a pick-up truck had backed into another vehicle. It was further described that the driver of the truck appeared to be passed out at the wheel. Deputy Steinway approached the vehicle and noticed that the vehicle was still running and in reverse gear. The driver of the truck was slumped over the steering wheel and appeared asleep. Deputy Steinway was able to wake the driver who appeared disoriented. The driver had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. After administering field sobriety tests, the driver was placed under arrest. The driver was identified as Jaleel Moorehead, 32, of Woodbridge. Moorehead was charged with driving under the influence (third offense within ten years). Moorehead was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond. DUI

500 Block of Poplar Road, 1/31 10:28 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed responded to this area for a vehicle accident. Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Waheed located a vehicle upside down in a ditch. Deputy Waheed was able to verify that a male and female on scene were the occupants of the vehicle at the time of the accident. The female initially advised that she was the one driving the vehicle. After further investigation, it was determined that the male was the actual driver of the vehicle. The male was identified as Mathew McCeney, 22, of Woodford. McCeney had a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person. After administering field sobriety tests, McCeney was taken into custody. McCeney was charged with driving under the influence. McCeney was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. The female occupant was identified as Catheryn Karpik, 24, of Stafford. Karpik was released on a summons for obstruction of justice.

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