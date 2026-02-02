Police Blotter

Fatal Crash on Route 17 in Fauquier 

By Uriah Kiser

A fatal single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning claimed the life of a Sumerduck woman in Fauquier County.

Virginia State Police say a 2019 Kia Forte was traveling northbound on Route 17 near Dyes Lane around 2:30 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver, a 36-year-old woman from Sumerduck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police noted she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

Here’s the full press release:

Fatal Crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday (Feb. 1, 2026) at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Route 17 in Fauquier County.

A 2019 Kia Forte was driving northbound on Route 17 near Dyes Lane when the Forte went off of the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the Forte, Kristin L. Gheen, 36, of Sumerduck, Va., died at the scene. Gheen was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

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