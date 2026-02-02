Armed robbery at Publix, 2 men charged

A robbery involving a firearm at a Publix grocery store ended with two men in custody after a brief foot chase behind nearby businesses.

Deputies were called to the Publix at 1640 Publix Way around 9 p.m. on January 27 after reports that two men pushed a cart full of groceries past all points of sale and threatened an employee with a gun when confronted. The suspects ran on foot toward the Five Guys restaurant, abandoning the groceries after the encounter.

Police later located two adult men running behind Five Guys and took them into custody without incident. Investigators say one of the men, a 24-year-old male from Woodbridge, pulled a firearm during the confrontation. A gun was later found in his jacket pocket. He faces multiple charges, including robbery and firearm offenses. The second suspect, a 25-year-old male from Stafford, was charged with theft-related offenses. Both were held on secure bond.

Here’s the full press release:

Publix Robbery Arrest On January 27, 2026, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Deputy F. A. Martinez responded to the Publix located at 1640 Publix Way for a disturbance with a weapon call. Further information was provided that two subjects had stolen a grocery cart full of groceries and pulled out a gun on an employee. The suspects were described as having fled on foot towards Five Guys. Upon arrival, Deputy Martinez did not immediately locate any suspects walking on foot around Five Guys, so he proceeded to the business. The business advised that the two subjects had fled out the store, past all points of sale, with a cart full of groceries. One of the employees gave chase and confronted the two male suspects. During the encounter, one of the males pulled out a gun. The suspects then abandoned the groceries and the employee returned to the store to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Suspect descriptions were provided. During the investigation, a citizen reported that two male subjects were still behind the Five Guys. First Sergeant B. U. Demirci and First Sergeant M. R. Flick located the suspects running from behind the Five Guys. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident. The suspects were identified as Romel Whitaker, 24, of Woodbridge and Mark Huffman, 25, of Stafford. A firearm was located inside of a jacket pocket being worn by Whitaker. Whitaker was confirmed to be the subject who pulled out the gun during the encounter. Whitaker was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting, and petit larceny. Huffman was charged with shoplifting and petit larceny. Both subjects were held on a secure bond. Booking photographs were not available at the time of this release.

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