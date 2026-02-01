Firefighters rescue dog from icy embankment in Dumfries

Fire and rescue crews in Dumfries helped rescue a dog Wednesday afternoon after she slid several hundred feet down an ice-covered embankment near her home, according to a Prince William County press release.

Units from Fire Station 23 in River Oaks were dispatched at 12:39 p.m. on January 28, 2026, and found the dog, a 10-year-old black Labrador named Shelby, unable to climb back up the steep, frozen slope. Firefighters worked to safely retrieve her and carried her back to her owners.

Shelby appeared uninjured following the rescue, though her owners planned to have her examined by a veterinarian as a precaution. Fire and rescue officials said the dog was reunited with her family after crews gave her a “free ride” up the embankment.

The county did not specify the exact location of the embankment or how Shelby ended up sliding down the slope. Information was provided by Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials in a press release.

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