Protect Medicare Advantage for Virginia Seniors

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will issue its annual rate notice this April, a critical moment for the more than 30 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA), including thousands of seniors across Virginia. This notice directly shapes the benefits, premiums, and provider networks available to MA beneficiaries for the following year.

As someone who helped manage my father’s MA coverage, I saw how even modest funding changes can drastically impact access to care. Reductions in MA funding can lead to higher out-of-pocket costs, narrower provider networks, and reduced supplemental benefits—changes that hit our seniors the hardest.

This is also a pivotal moment for lawmakers, especially those who consider themselves conservative champions of senior voters. Adults over 65 are among the most consistent and influential voting blocs. They pay close attention to which elected officials safeguard their healthcare access, and which ones threaten it by supporting cuts or failing to speak out.

Virginia’s congressional delegation should stand firmly in support of preserving and strengthening Medicare Advantage. Our seniors deserve the peace of mind that comes with affordable, reliable healthcare—and they deserve leaders who will defend it.

Ian Lovejoy

Former Virginia Delegate, Bristow

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