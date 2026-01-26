Fredericksburg schools name Dr. David Ferguson as new operations director

Dr. David Ferguson has been appointed Director of Operations for Fredericksburg City Public Schools, effective January 28, 2026. The School Board approved the move, bringing in a seasoned educator with more than 22 years of experience in school leadership and operations.

Ferguson most recently served as principal of Fauquier High School and previously led Rappahannock High School for nearly a decade. His background includes work in Spotsylvania and Richmond counties, with roles focused on facilities, safety, special education, and capital planning. He holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Virginia Tech.

Superintendent Dr. Marci Catlett praised Ferguson’s operational and instructional leadership, calling his expertise vital as the school division grows. In his new role, Ferguson will oversee school facilities, maintenance, transportation, health and safety, and capital planning.

Ferguson said he’s eager to bring a “steady, hands-on approach” to his work in Fredericksburg, ensuring schools are safe and well-maintained for students and staff.

Source: Fredericksburg City Public Schools

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