Fredericksburg 250 Open House Planned

“The Fredericksburg Visitor Center will host a Fredericksburg 250 Open House on Monday, February 2, 2026, from 5–7 p.m. at 601 Caroline Street,” City of Fredericksburg announced. “Join us as we kick off the City’s year-long commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary.”

“The public is invited to this open house, which will bring together Fredericksburg museums, historical organizations, and community partners to share information about upcoming programs, exhibits, and volunteer opportunities connected to Fredericksburg’s role in the nation’s history,” the city stated.

The event is designed to introduce residents, local businesses, and community partners—particularly those in the 22401 area—to planned activities and collaboration opportunities tied to the Fredericksburg 250 celebration throughout the year.

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