Fairfax County Crash Claims Life Amid 378 Wrecks in Virginia Winter Storm

A fatal crash in Fairfax County led to Virginia State Police activity during a winter storm that continued to blanket much of the state Sunday. Officials said the crash, which occurred Saturday night, is not believed to be weather-related. No other details were immediately provided.

Despite the weather not playing a role in that fatal crash, the storm has created hazardous driving conditions statewide. From Saturday into Sunday night, troopers responded to 378 crashes, including 28 with injuries, as snow and ice made travel dangerous. Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads through Monday morning.

The heaviest crash numbers came from the Richmond area (86), Hampton Roads (76), and Roanoke (50). Crews continue to work to clear roads, and delays in emergency response are possible.

Here’s the full press release:

The winter storm continues to impact the Commonwealth. Drivers should stay off the roads tonight and into Monday morning. If you are on the roads, give VDOT trucks and emergency crews room to do their jobs. Also understand that storm impacts could delay emergency response to stranded motorists. As of 9 p.m. Sunday night (Jan. 25, 2026), for the duration of the storm, Virginia State Police has responded to 378 crashes, 28 of which had injuries. There has been one fatal crash which Virginia State Police is investigating in northern Virginia in Fairfax County. Weather is NOT being looked at as a factor in this crash. Breakdown by Division: Division 1 (Central Va./Richmond) – 86 crashes, 2 with injuries

Division 2 (Northwest Va./Winchester/Harrisonburg) – 33 crashes, 3 with injuries

Division 3 (Central/Western Va./Appomattox) – 41 crashes, 5 with injuries

Division 4 (Southwest Va.) – 55 crashes, 4 with injuries

Division 5 (Hampton Roads) – 76 crashes, 7 with injuries

Division 6 (Western Va./Roanoke) – 50 crashes, 5 with injuries

Division 7 (Northern Va.) – 37 crashes, 2 with injuries, one fatal crash (not storm related, occurred in Fairfax County Saturday evening)

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