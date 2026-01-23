New Restaurant Caught in Permit Delays

New restaurant owner Muhammad Ali Sufi has been unable to open Dubai Shawarma & Café in downtown Fredericksburg after months of navigating the city’s permitting and inspection requirements.

Key Takeaways

What happened: City officials said the restaurant has not yet passed final inspections required to open.

City officials said the restaurant has not yet passed final inspections required to open. Why it matters: The delay has kept a new downtown business closed for months with no revenue.

The delay has kept a new downtown business closed for months with no revenue. Who drove the news: Restaurant owner Muhammad Ali Sufi, represented by a supporter before City Council.

Full Coverage

Sufi addressed the Fredericksburg City Council through a representative on January 13, saying he has struggled to complete the city’s permitting process needed to open Dubai Shawarma & Café. City officials said the restaurant has passed some preliminary inspections but has not yet cleared the final review required for a Certificate of Occupancy.

Dr. Ghassan Boudial, who said he was speaking on Sufi’s behalf, told council members that confusion over city requirements contributed to the delays. “It’s because of a process that keeps changing,” Boudial said, adding that Sufi has owned the restaurant for about 10 months “with zero revenue.” He urged the city to help resolve the situation.

City staff responded that the permitting process has remained consistent and applies to all new restaurants. Officials said multiple inspections were conducted by the Building and Fire Marshal’s Office to help the owner reach compliance.

According to the city, Sufi must still submit documentation to the Fire Marshal’s Office regarding the fire suppression system for the cooking stove. Once that paperwork is reviewed and approved, a suppression permit can be issued and a final fire inspection scheduled. After passing both Building and Fire inspections, the city can issue a Certificate of Occupancy, which is required for the restaurant to open.

City officials said problems were first identified during an inspection last September, after a Certificate of Occupancy permit application had been submitted. Inspectors determined that gas, electrical, and plumbing work had been performed and that new gas appliances had been installed without the required permits or inspections.

The city said staff explained the violations and outlined the steps needed to move forward, including submitting documentation for the cooking-hood fire-suppression system. Officials said that documentation has not yet been received, and it is unclear whether all required work has been completed.

Some nearby business owners expressed support for Sufi. Naz Hussain, who works at a neighboring gas station, said he saw the effort being put into the restaurant. “They’ve been working hard—very friendly people,” Hussain said.

On January 19, the café appeared close to completion. Boxes from recent deliveries were visible inside, the cash register sat dark at the counter, and paperwork that appeared to be permits was posted on the wall, including a ServSafe certification.

Other Fredericksburg business owners said they did not encounter similar issues when opening. The owner of Sippin’ Pop on Caroline Street said the process went smoothly. Rita Witte, owner of Always Flavored, said the city was supportive during her opening. “There was no malice,” Witte said.

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