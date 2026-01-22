UVA Health Prepares for Winter Storm

UVA Health says it is taking several steps to prepare for the approaching winter storm, including readying crews to clear parking lots and sidewalks and arranging on-site and hotel accommodations for staff who may be unable to travel home after their shifts.

Hospital leaders in Manassas and Haymarket say they are also working to discharge inpatients as early as safely possible ahead of the storm to free up capacity. In addition, UVA Health has begun reviewing patient appointments and hours of operation for this weekend and into next week. While no rescheduling has started yet at Prince William and Culpeper County locations, officials say patients may be contacted in the coming days to reschedule clinic visits and non-urgent procedures.

These preparations come as forecasters warn of a high-impact winter storm expected to affect travel and daily operations across the region.

Forecast summary:

A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.

Forecast details:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/major-winter-storm-likely-this-weekend-with-heavy-snow-ice-and-dangerous-cold/

UVA Health said the latest operational updates will be posted throughout the weekend on its status page. The update did not specify exact timing for potential appointment rescheduling.

Here’s the full update:

Uriah,

To prepare for the approaching winter storm, UVA Health is taking a host of steps: Crews are on call to clear parking lots and sidewalks at our facilities.

We are setting up accommodations at our facilities and local hotel partners for staff and care providers who may not be able to travel home when they finish their shift.

When it is safe and appropriate, we are working to discharge inpatients as early as possible to get them home before the storm arrives and to ensure we have capacity to care for patients during the storm.

We are beginning assessments of the patient appointments and hours of operation this weekend and into next week. Though we have not yet started rescheduling patients in the Prince William and Culpeper County locations as of now, it is likely that we will begin working with patients to reschedule clinic appointments and non-urgent procedures in the coming days. Throughout the weekend, the latest updates on our operational plans will be available at uvahealth.com/status.

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