Stafford Fire Rescue Prepares for Storm

Stafford County Fire and Rescue officials say the department is actively preparing for a winter storm expected to have major impacts across the area this weekend. The department plans to staff additional apparatus for the duration of the storm, including plows to help clear routes so emergency vehicles can respond safely as call volume increases.

Fire and rescue leaders, along with the Stafford County Office of Emergency Management, are urging residents to prepare now. Officials recommend having at least three days of food and water, ensuring backup supplies for medical equipment such as oxygen, refilling prescription medications, and keeping an emergency kit with food, water, and blankets in vehicles.

Residents are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads once snow begins falling to allow plows and emergency crews to operate effectively. Officials also stress safe heating practices during expected extreme cold and remind residents to use generators and candles safely if power outages occur. County officials say they are prepared to assist with additional sheltering if needed.

Forecast summary:

A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.

Forecast details:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/major-winter-storm-likely-this-weekend-with-heavy-snow-ice-and-dangerous-cold/

Here’s the full update:

Good afternoon Uriah, Please see our reply below: The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department is actively preparing for the forecasted winter storm that is anticipated to have major impacts for our area this weekend. The department will be staffing additional apparatus, including plows to clear the way for emergency vehicles, for the duration of the storm. This enables us to respond to the anticipated increased call volume, and to reach emergencies safely and efficiently. The fire and rescue department and the Stafford County Office of Emergency Management strongly encourage residents to prepare now for the storm, not when the snow starts to fall. Residents should take time now to make sure they have enough food and water for their household for 3 days. Now is also the time to prepare by ensuring backups for durable medical equipment such as oxygen and refills on prescription medication. It is also important to keep a small kit of supplies including food, blankets and water in your vehicle. Once the snow starts falling, residents are strongly encouraged to stay off the roads. This allows plows to be more effective in clearing roadways and allows emergency vehicles to safely and effectively get to where they are needed. Along with the potential for significant snowfall, extremely cold temperatures are also expected. Residents are reminded to use safe heating practices, including keeping space heaters at least 3 feet away from combustible materials, only utilize kerosene heaters in well-ventilated spaces, never use an oven for heat and ensure your home has a working carbon monoxide alarm if you are using a fuel burning appliance such as a fireplace. All homes should have working smoke alarms. In the event of a power outage, candles should only be used while they are supervised and should be kept away from combustible materials. Generators should only be utilized in well-ventilated spaces and outside of the home, including a garage. If the need arises for additional sheltering, the county will be prepared to assist residents. Respectfully, Katie Brady, MPSLA Public Information Officer | Fire Life Safety Manager Stafford County Fire and Rescue

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