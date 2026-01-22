NOVEC Crews Ready for Winter Storm

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative says it is preparing for a winter storm expected to impact its entire service territory from Friday through Sunday. The utility has placed additional line crews, system operators, and support staff on standby in anticipation of possible power outages caused by snow, sleet, freezing rain, and falling trees.

NOVEC officials say restoration teams will remain fully staffed throughout the storm. Customers are urged to report outages as soon as they occur and to use caution around utility crews working in hazardous conditions. The utility also reminds residents to avoid downed power lines and limit travel as conditions worsen.

These preparations come as forecasters warn of a high-impact winter storm that could disrupt travel and daily life across Northern Virginia.

Forecast summary:

A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.

Forecast details:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/major-winter-storm-likely-this-weekend-with-heavy-snow-ice-and-dangerous-cold/

NOVEC says it will share outage and restoration updates through its website, outage map, and Facebook page. Customers can report outages by phone, text, or through the SmartHub app.

Here’s the full update:

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC) is preparing for a winter storm expected to impact its entire service territory from Jan. 23 to 25. Forecasts call for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain, all of which could lead to fallen trees, damaged equipment, and power outages. NOVEC line crews, system operators, and support staff are actively monitoring the storm’s path and have placed additional personnel on standby to respond quickly if outages occur. NOVEC restoration teams will remain fully staffed throughout the event. “Our crews are fully prepared,” said Kristen Senechal, president and CEO of NOVEC. “We urge our members to report outages as soon as they occur, stay safe as conditions worsen, and use caution when driving near our crews so everyone can return home safely.” How to Report an Outage

Customers may report power outages through any of the following methods:

Call: 703-335-0500

SmartHub: Log in via the app or website

Text: “#OUT” to 85700 The fastest way for members to track outages is by visiting NOVEC’s Outage Map at: https://www.novec.com/stormcenter/index.cfm. Click on the icon of the outage you are tracking to see estimated time of restoration (ETOR). Safety Reminders

NOVEC urges customers to take appropriate precautions before and during the storm:

Make sure you are ready with a winter emergency kit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Review outage safety tips at: https://www.novec.com/Safety/Safetytips.cfm

Avoid downed lines – always assume they are energized

Monitor weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel: https://weather.com/ Ongoing Updates

If outages occur, NOVEC will share restoration information and affected areas.

NOVEC will provide outage updates through:

The NOVEC.com website and outage map

NOVEC’s Facebook page, where prepared messaging will be pinned for visibility For more information, visit www.novec.com or follow NOVEC on Facebook for consistent updates.

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