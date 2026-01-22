Monks’ Walk for Peace Nears Region

“The local governments of Caroline County, the City of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and Stafford County are officially facilitating the Walk for Peace as it moves through the region,” Stafford County announced. “The Walk for Peace is a 2,300-mile pilgrimage from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C., led by a group of Buddhist monks who are currently expected to arrive in the area during the first week of February.”

Officials said they will provide ongoing updates and logistical information as the walk progresses, including access to a Google map tracking the monks’ real-time location. Community members who wish to observe the walk are asked to follow guidance from law enforcement and event coordinators, maintain a respectful distance, stay out of roadways, and not follow behind the monks. Organizers noted the monks are not accepting material donations.

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