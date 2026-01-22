Dumfries Prepares Crews for Weekend Storm

The Town of Dumfries says it is actively preparing for the weekend’s winter storm, with Public Works, Police, and town leadership coordinating to maintain essential services and public safety. Officials say winter weather impacts are expected to begin Saturday evening and last through Sunday night, with heavy snow, mixed precipitation, and prolonged cold that could lead to refreezing into Monday.
Public Works plans to pre-treat roads with brine on Friday, monitor conditions Saturday afternoon, and fully mobilize town crews and contracted snow removal teams Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Continued snow removal and treatment will follow as conditions require. Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during the height of the storm to allow crews and emergency responders to work safely.
Town officials are also reminding residents to prepare for cold weather by bringing pets indoors, stocking essential supplies, protecting pipes from freezing, and staying tuned to official alerts and town communications.
Forecast summary:
A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.
Forecast details:
https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/major-winter-storm-likely-this-weekend-with-heavy-snow-ice-and-dangerous-cold/
Here’s the full update:
Good afternoon Uriah,
Thank you for reaching out and for your efforts to keep the community informed ahead of this weekend’s winter storm.
The Town of Dumfries is actively preparing for the forecasted severe weather event and is coordinating across Public Works, Police, and Town leadership to ensure readiness and continuity of essential services. Below is a summary of our current operational plans and key public messages.
Storm Timing and Conditions
Based on National Weather Service forecasts, winter weather impacts are expected to begin Saturday evening and continue through Sunday night, with the potential for heavy snow, mixed precipitation, and sustained cold temperatures that may result in freezing and refreezing conditions into Monday.
Public Works Storm Response
The Town’s Public Works Department is fully mobilized with the following plan:
Friday: Town-wide brine application to pre-treat roadways
Saturday (12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.): Monitoring period with crews on standby
Saturday evening through Sunday morning: Full mobilization of Town staff and contracted snow removal teams
Sunday onward: Continued snow removal, treatment, and monitoring as conditions warrant
Residents are strongly encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel during the height of the storm to allow snow removal crews and emergency responders to operate safely.
Public Safety and Travel Guidance
Avoid non-essential travel during hazardous conditions
If travel is unavoidable, reduce speed, increase following distance, and remain alert for emergency vehicles
Monitor official weather alerts and Town communications for updates
Cold Weather and Home Safety
Residents are encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and their homes, including:
Bringing pets indoors
Ensuring adequate supplies such as flashlights, batteries, medications, and cold-weather clothing
Allowing faucets to drip overnight and opening cabinet doors to prevent frozen pipes
Disconnecting and draining outdoor hoses
Public Information and Assistance
The Town will continue to provide updates as conditions evolve. Residents may seek assistance or information through:
Email: [email protected]
Non-Emergency Police Line: 703-792-6500
Dumfries Citizen Connect for service requests
VDOT: 1-800-FOR-ROAD or my.vdot.virginia.gov
For emergencies, dial 911
We appreciate Potomac Local News helping share accurate and timely information. Additional updates will be provided as needed as the storm approaches and progresses.
Tangela Innis
Town Manager
Town of Dumfries