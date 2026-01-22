Dumfries Prepares Crews for Weekend Storm

The Town of Dumfries says it is actively preparing for the weekend’s winter storm, with Public Works, Police, and town leadership coordinating to maintain essential services and public safety. Officials say winter weather impacts are expected to begin Saturday evening and last through Sunday night, with heavy snow, mixed precipitation, and prolonged cold that could lead to refreezing into Monday.

Public Works plans to pre-treat roads with brine on Friday, monitor conditions Saturday afternoon, and fully mobilize town crews and contracted snow removal teams Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Continued snow removal and treatment will follow as conditions require. Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during the height of the storm to allow crews and emergency responders to work safely.

Town officials are also reminding residents to prepare for cold weather by bringing pets indoors, stocking essential supplies, protecting pipes from freezing, and staying tuned to official alerts and town communications.

Forecast summary:

A major winter storm is increasingly likely to impact the region from late Saturday through Sunday, bringing heavy snow, areas of sleet and freezing rain, and significant travel disruptions.

Forecast details:

https://www.potomaclocal.com/2026/01/22/major-winter-storm-likely-this-weekend-with-heavy-snow-ice-and-dangerous-cold/

Here’s the full update: