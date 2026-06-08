Spanberger Reappoints Manassas Micron Executive Delbert Parks to George Mason University Board of Visitors

Governor Abigail Spanberger, Democrat, announced higher education board appointments on June 6, 2026, reappointing Delbert Parks of Manassas, Vice President at Micron Technology, to the George Mason University Board of Visitors.

Parks, a key leader at Micron’s Manassas facility, brings significant experience in local business and economic development back to the board. Potomac Local News has previously reported on Parks and Micron’s operations in Manassas, including the February 10, 2025, City Council decision to extend the company’s special semiconductor equipment tax incentive through 2035.

That coverage examined the incentive agreement, addressed in an official letter from then-Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger to Parks, and raised questions about their relationship, including a $2,000 campaign contribution and public appearances together. The extension was defended by city officials as essential to retaining Micron’s substantial investment and jobs in the community.

Davis-Younger later announced her resignation from the mayoral position, effective December 31, 2026, two years ahead of the end of her term.

“I am proud to appoint this talented group of individuals to serve on our higher education boards,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “I have full confidence that their leadership will strengthen our world-class institutions while upholding the values that make our Commonwealth’s colleges and universities the envy of the world. I look forward to their service as they advance opportunities for every student who walks onto our campuses.”

The appointments include several individuals with ties to Prince William County, and Fredericksburg: