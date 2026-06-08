Two Men Tried to Lure Child With Candy at Dean Park

Manassas City Police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 4-year-old girl that happened Sunday evening at Dean Park in the Wellington community.

At about 8:50 p.m. on June 7, two unknown males approached the child and tried to lure her away with candy, according to a police press release. Her 6-year-old sister screamed for their mother, causing the men to flee. The mother gathered her daughters and got help from an off-duty Prince William County police officer at the park entrance.

One suspect wore all black with a full face mask and a black hoodie featuring a white logo on the back. He later fled on an electric bicycle along Winter’s Branch Trail when officers tried to contact him. Both men had been near the soccer fields before and after the incident. Police have a still image from a body-worn camera and are asking Wellington residents to check camera footage. Contact Master Detective Speights at [email protected] or 703-257-8041. The department commended the older sister’s quick actions. Non-emergency reports can go to 703-257-8000.

Stafford County Update

In Stafford County, what was initially reported as an abduction near Brooks Park on the 100 block of Butler Road around 5:30 p.m. on June 7 turned out not to be an abduction. Authorities confirmed there is no threat to the community. The two children involved, 7-year-old Aiden Washington and 16-year-old Wyatt Peters, were found safe.

The Sheriff’s Office had been searching for the boys after reports of a suspect described as a white or Asian male in his thirties, about 5-foot-10, in good shape, possibly wearing basketball shorts with curly hair, driving a silver minivan (possibly a Honda) with tinted windows except the driver’s area.

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