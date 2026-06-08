Chief Vernon Galyen accepted the proclamation on behalf of the department. He emphasized that safety is a collaborative effort. “It’s everybody’s involved in that, not just the police department, but the community, business owners, and community leaders,” Galyen said. He noted the department’s role as first responders serving residents and businesses in the town.

Councilman Russell A. Young detailed the department’s impressive metrics under Chief Galyen’s leadership. Drawing from police scorecard.org data covering 172 Virginia police departments, Young reported zero officer misconduct, zero instances of use of force in arrests, zero use of deadly force, and zero misconduct complaints. Dumfries accounted for only 2% of Virginia’s statewide violent crime.

Young also congratulated Chief Galyen on completing the FBI National Academy Command course. “I want to give a heartfelt … congratulations to Chief Vernon Galyen on successfully completing the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Command course,” Young said, extending thanks to the entire department.

Councilman Shaun R. Peete praised recent improvements in police visibility. “The presence of our police department that has been at our parks lately has been outstanding … I’m seeing strollers back at our parks,” Peete said. He requested additional public relations efforts to inform residents about engagement protocols during interactions with officers. Chief Galyen acknowledged the request for greater public awareness.

The National Safety Month proclamation underscored that public safety is a shared responsibility involving law enforcement, fire and rescue, public works, schools, businesses, and residents. It highlighted topics such as injury prevention, emergency preparedness, traffic and pedestrian safety, mental wellness, and infrastructure improvements.

The recognition came amid a broader slate of proclamations at the meeting, including Fatherhood Empowerment and Engagement Month, Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, National Unity Weekend, and appreciation for local business Vincent & Vincent Hair Salon & Spa. Mayor Derek R. Wood presided, stressing community foundations and resident engagement in town initiatives like the comprehensive plan, Main Street, and waterfront projects.

Council comments also touched on summer safety reminders for children playing outdoors and upcoming community events, including the free Juneteenth concert on June 19 at Garrison Park featuring Carl Thomas.