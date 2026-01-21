Fredericksburg Renovations Signal Change on William Street By Mike Salmon Published January 21, 2026 at 1:00PM | Updated January 21, 2026 at 1:30PM The Liberty Street side is where most of the work is being done. [Photo: Mike Salmon] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Business #Economic Development #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford