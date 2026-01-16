FBI, Prince William police raid Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries in trafficking investigation

Federal and local law enforcement conducted a joint operation at the Red Carpet Inn on Dumfries Road on January 15, targeting suspected drug distribution and sex trafficking activity.

The FBI and Prince William County Police Department executed multiple search warrants at the motel, located at 17005 Dumfries Road in Dumfries. Authorities say the action stems from a multiyear investigation focused on criminal activity at the location. Several arrests were made, though officials did not immediately release the number or names of those taken into custody.

No issues were reported during the operation. Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released when available.

The Red Carpet Inn has been the subject of community concerns in the past, with residents and officials citing safety and crime-related issues in the area.