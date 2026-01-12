Arrest made in deadly Courthouse Road hit-and-run

“On January 9, 2026, at approximately 10:17 p.m., deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and Spotsylvania Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 9600 block of Courthouse Road,” Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced. “Preliminary findings indicate that an electric bicycle equipped with lights was traveling eastbound on Courthouse Road when it was struck from behind by a burgundy GMC SUV.”

“Sheriff Roger L. Harris and the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Anwar’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the office stated. “Their cooperation played a vital role in advancing this investigation and bringing justice for Sameer Anwar and his family.”

The crash occurred late Jan. 9 on Courthouse Road, where deputies found Sameer Anwar, 20, of Spotsylvania, deceased at the scene. Investigators say the SUV involved fled after the initial impact, while a second vehicle remained on scene and cooperated. On Jan. 10, Bryce Littlejohn, 24, of Spotsylvania, was arrested and charged with felony hit and run resulting in death, felony grand larceny, and misdemeanor reckless driving. He was remanded to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

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