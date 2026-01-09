VDOT outlines overnight lane closures across Fredericksburg region Jan. 11–17

“Scheduled lane closures for road work in the Fredericksburg, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas, weather permitting,” Virginia Department of Transportation announced. “For updated information, check 511Virginia.”

“Alternating single and double lane closures at mile markers 107, 108, 110, and 115 for bridge inspections,” the Virginia Department of Transportation stated, referring to overnight work along Interstate 95 between Exit 104 (Carmel Church) and Exit 118 (Thornburg).

The weekly travel alert details multiple daytime and overnight lane closures across Caroline County, the City of Fredericksburg, and Stafford County. Work includes bridge inspections on I-95, maintenance on the Falmouth Bridge, utility work and road widening on Route 1, and guardrail and median improvements along Routes 3, 17, 17 Business, and Centreport Parkway. Most closures occur overnight or during off-peak daytime hours and are weather dependent.

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