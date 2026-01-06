Fredericksburg swears in new City Council members at historic Market House

“Fredericksburg’s newest City Council Members were sworn in today at the Oath of Office Ceremony and Organization Meeting at the Fredericksburg Area Museum,” City of Fredericksburg announced. “We congratulate Councilors Matthew Rowe, Joy Crump, Susanna Finn, and Charlie Frye, Jr. and look forward to the work ahead for our community.”

“Vice-Mayor Frye was unanimously elected by the council to continue to serve as Vice-Mayor,” the city stated.

The ceremony was held at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, home to the historic Town Hall Market House, which city officials note is the second oldest continuously used town hall in the nation. The swearing-in marked the formal start of the new City Council’s term and included the council’s annual organizational meeting.

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