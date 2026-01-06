Fredericksburg Masons to honor Revolutionary War General George Weedon with wreath ceremony

Fredericksburg Lodge No. 4 will host a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, January 10, to honor General George Weedon, a Revolutionary War hero and early Fredericksburg civic leader. The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Masonic Cemetery, at the intersection of Charles and George Streets, where Weedon is buried.

The Grand Master of Masons in Virginia, M.W. Matthew Todd Szramoski, will lead the tribute as part of his Founders’ Footsteps Commemoration Tour. The tour highlights the contributions of Virginia Freemasons to the American Revolution. Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to a reception and tour of the historic Fredericksburg Lodge No. 4, located at 803 Princess Anne Street.

General Weedon served under George Washington during the French and Indian War and later commanded the 3rd Virginia Regiment after General Hugh Mercer’s death. His regiment played a key role in blocking British forces during the Siege of Yorktown. A prominent local figure, Weedon was also elected Worshipful Master of Fredericksburg Lodge No. 4 in 1783.

The public is encouraged to attend and learn more about the region’s Revolutionary War history and Masonic heritage.

(Source: Fredericksburg Lodge No. 4 press release)