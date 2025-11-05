Strangulation Charge Leads Fredericksburg Police Blotter, Plus DUI Arrests, Thefts, and Disorderly Conduct

Attempt to Identify: Shoplifting — Suspect Wanted After Best Buy Theft

On October 19, a man shoplifted merchandise from Best Buy in Fredericksburg and was last seen leaving in a white SUV.

If you recognize him, call 540-373-3122. To remain anonymous, text “FPDtip” and your tip to 847-411 or download the free FPD Tip app from your app store.

A Fredericksburg man faces a strangulation charge resulting in bodily injury, along with a charge of obstructing justice, making it the most serious case in this week’s police blotter.

Officers also reported several DUI arrests. Two Fredericksburg men in their late 20s and early 30s were charged with driving under the influence and refusing breath or blood tests. A 29-year-old woman was also arrested for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and drinking while driving.

Other charges included grand larceny, assault and battery, violation of a protective order, and several arrests for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Police also responded to reports of property damage and theft. A home on Hickok Circle was broken into and vandalized, cash was stolen from a vehicle on Sam Perry Boulevard, and a front door window was shattered on Caroline Street.

Here’s the full press release:

Vandalism/Damage/Destruction of Property:

1100 block Caroline Street, 10/31 – A person reported that the window in their front door was broken. Burglary/Breaking and Entering:

100 block Hickok Circle, 10/29 – A person reported that someone broke into their house and vandalized it. Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle:

1000 block Sam Perry Boulevard, 10/31 – A person reported that cash was stolen from their vehicle. The suspect was described as a male wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. Arrests: Reckless driving, court order violations, contempt of court

Assault and battery

Shoplifting (under $200)

Grand larceny

Strangulation and obstructing justice

Driving under the influence and refusal of breath/blood tests

Drug and alcohol-related charges

Disorderly conduct and public intoxication

Violation of protective order

Pedestrian in the roadway

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