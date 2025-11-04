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Public House Kitchen & Brewery joins Manassas Fall Restaurant Week with $20, $27, and $45 menus

By Uriah Kiser

“Restaurant Week 2025 – Fall Edition will run November 8–16, 2025,” Historic Manassas, Inc. announced. “Public House Kitchen & Brewery, located at 9406 Battle Street, will feature tiered menus including two shareables for $20, two sandwiches or burgers for $27, and a dinner for two for $45.”

The dinner option includes one starter and two main courses, with choices such as smoked Gouda mac and cheese, vegetable ravioli, and bourbon-glazed salmon. Restaurant Week menus are designed to showcase downtown Manassas dining while encouraging visitors to explore locally owned eateries during the weeklong event.

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