Fredericksburg’s annual leaf collection program is underway

“The City’s annual leaf collection program is underway,” City of Fredericksburg Government announced.

“Have leaves ready by 7 a.m. on the first day of service in your section and place them at the curb, utility strip, or edge of pavement — the vacuum will not go beyond the right-of-way.”

City officials reminded residents, “Do not include branches, sticks, logs, or other debris, those piles will NOT be collected,” and noted that “our new one-person leaf truck helps make collection faster and more efficient, allowing for quicker passes through neighborhoods.”

Weekly schedule alerts will be shared each Friday on the city’s website to help residents plan for upcoming collection dates.

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