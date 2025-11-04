Fredericksburg Voters Endorse Stability Across City Offices

Fredericksburg voters largely opted for stability Tuesday, returning familiar faces to lead the city’s law enforcement, fiscal, and education offices — while elevating a current school board member to the City Council and welcoming one new face to the dais.

Despite recent controversies surrounding school board spending and transparency, incumbents and well-known local figures prevailed across the ballot, signaling voters’ preference for continuity over change.

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Elizabeth K. “Libby” Humphries secured a commanding reelection victory with 66.77% of the vote (6,304 votes) over Travis D. Bird, who received 32.91% (3,107 votes). Humphries has served as Fredericksburg’s top prosecutor since 2021 and ran on her record of expanding community outreach and diversion programs.

Sheriff

Rashawn D. Cowles won a full term as Sheriff, taking 70.16% of the vote (6,662 votes) against challenger Keith W. Rodgers, who received 29.49% (2,800 votes). Cowles, who first took office in 2022, campaigned on strengthening jail staffing and improving training standards.

Treasurer

Marion S. Bowman was elected City Treasurer with 74.40% (6,677 votes) over Thomas G. Mon, who received 24.96% (2,240 votes). Bowman emphasized modernizing payment systems and improving customer service at City Hall.

City Council

Four council seats were on the ballot:

District One: M. D. “Matt” Rowe – 56.39% (1,178 votes)

District Two: Y. Joy Crump – 53.07% (1,364 votes)

District Three: Susanna R. Finn – 55.24% (1,455 votes)

District Four: Charlie L. “Chuck” Frye Jr. – 64.93% (1,459 votes)

Rowe’s victory in District One marks his move from the School Board to the City Council, where he has pledged to focus on school funding partnerships, downtown infrastructure, and responsible growth.

Crump will replace Councilman Jonathan A. Gerlach, who did not seek reelection after serving a single term. A well-known restaurateur and civic advocate, Crump campaigned on expanding community engagement and supporting local business owners.

Each winning candidate emphasized balanced development, small business growth, and infrastructure planning as top priorities heading into 2026.

School Board

Voters also returned several incumbents to the Fredericksburg City School Board, favoring continuity even amid calls for reform.

Malvina Rollins Kay won 78.36% of the vote (1,637 votes) in District Four, defeating a field of write-in challengers that included former educator Stan Jones.

Kay’s win comes after months of public criticism over board spending and travel policies. The board has announced plans to hold a special December meeting on transparency and fiscal oversight, following a summer marked by scrutiny of bus delays and reimbursement practices.

Other results:

District One: Andrew M. “Andy” Wolfenbarge – 97.03% (1,859 votes)

District Two: Katie V. Pomeroy – 96.74% (2,110 votes)

District Three: Annie E. Langdon – 62.39% (1,609 votes) over Sarah E. Stelmok (954 votes)

Rowe’s departure from the School Board will create a vacancy to be filled by appointment or special election, depending on the timing of his council swearing-in.

Election Context

All five precincts in Fredericksburg reported results as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The results reflect voter confidence in current leadership despite a year of fiscal debate, growth pressures, and calls for more transparency in city government.

The Fredericksburg City School Board has planned a December workshop on financial policies; however, the newly elected board members will not be seated at the time of the meeting.