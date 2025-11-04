DUI Arrests and Intoxication Incidents in Stafford County

In Stafford County, a series of DUI arrests occurred over the weekend. The most serious incident involved a traffic stop on Truslow Road and Cambridge Street, where a 23-year-old Stafford man was arrested for driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon. A firearm was found in a bag on his lap during the arrest.

Another DUI arrest took place on the 2000 Block of Richmond Highway, where a 23-year-old Woodbridge man was charged after being observed driving erratically. Additionally, a third DUI arrest happened at Royal Farms on Royal Falls Drive, involving a subject found lying on the asphalt at a gas pump.

In a separate incident, two women were arrested for public intoxication at Jay’s Sports Lounge on Richmond Highway. Deputies were initially investigating an assault complaint when they discovered the intoxicated individuals in the parking lot.

Here’s the full press release:

STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

DAILY INCIDENT REPORT:



DUI

Truslow Road / Cambridge Street, 11/1 12:01 a.m. Deputy S. Waheed conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in this area for speeding. Deputy N. K. Daigle responded to assist Deputy Waheed. Deputy Daigle made contact with the driver who had glassy, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from their person. After performing field sobriety tests, the driver was placed into custody. During a search incident to arrest, a firearm was located in a bag that was on the driver’s lap at the beginning of the stop. The driver, Clarence Hogan Jr., 23, of Stafford was charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed weapon. Hogan was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. 2000 Block Richmond Highway, 11/1 2:06 a.m. Sergeant A. T. Leckemby observed a vehicle driving erratically and conducted a traffic stop in this area. Sergeant Leckemby noticed that the driver had glassy eyes. It was additionally noted that the driver was unsteady on their feet upon exiting the vehicle. After performing field sobriety tests, the driver was placed into custody. The driver was identified as Azon Zameer, 23, of Woodbridge. Zameer was charged with driving under the influence.

Royal Farms, 125 Royal Falls Drive, 11/1 4:40 a.m. Deputy N. K. Daigle responded to the business for a report of a subject lying on the asphalt at one of the gas pumps. Deputy Daigle made contact with the subject and noticed that he had glassy, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. After performing field sobriety tests, the subject was taken into custody. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. INTOXICATED PERSON

Jay’s Sports Lounge, 2866 Richmond Highway, 11/1 2:58 a.m. Deputy T. G. Croson and Deputy S. A. Edwards were at the business investigating an assault complaint. While dealing with the incident, some of the subjects were observed to be intoxicated in the parking lot. Elizabeth Gadsden, 29, of Culpeper and Zerina Andrade, 39, of Woodbridge were arrested and charged with being intoxicated in public. They were both held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

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