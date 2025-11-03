Public comment opens for regional economic development plan

“The George Washington Regional Commission (GWRC) has released the Comprehensive Economic Development Plan (CEDS) for public review and comment,” the George Washington Regional Commission announced. “Input from community members is a crucial part of developing this strategic plan. Public Comment will be available for 30 days from October 31, 2025, to November 30, 2025.”

The CEDS outlines a regional vision for economic growth, identifying development opportunities and strategies for collaboration among local jurisdictions across Planning District 16. Residents, businesses, and community organizations can submit feedback electronically, by email, or in person at a public meeting on November 24 at 5 p.m. at the GWRC office in Fredericksburg.