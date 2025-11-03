Haymarket Council to Fill Vacancies, Vote on Employee Pay Study Monday

The Haymarket Town Council will meet tonight to interview applicants for open seats — including one left vacant after the recent resignation of Councilwoman Mary Ramirez, the top vote-getter in the 2021 election.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday, November 3, at Town Hall, 15000 Washington Street, Suite 100. Residents can attend in person or watch live on the town’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/@TownofHaymarket/streams.

Council vacancy after Ramirez’s resignation

Ramirez stepped down on October 7, citing personal reasons after serving about four years on the council. In a farewell published by Potomac Local News, she reflected on her service, saying she was proud of the partnerships and programs she had built during her tenure.

Her departure left the council with an open seat, which members plan to fill following interviews tonight. The appointee will serve until the next town election in May November 2026.

What’s on the agenda

In addition to interviewing candidates for the Town Council and the Architectural Review Board, members will consider a contract for a townwide compensation study that could shape next year’s budget and any potential pay adjustments for town employees. Vice Mayor Matthew Gallagher and Councilmember Justin Baker are sponsoring the proposal.

Other items include:

A presentation from Police Chief Allen Sibert is expected to cover crime statistics and staffing updates.

A structural report on the town’s Old Post Office, a historic building that may require repairs or upgrades.

The 2025 Town Hall holiday schedule, setting next year’s administrative closures.

Routine department and liaison reports are also listed under the consent agenda.

Why it matters