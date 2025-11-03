Fredericksburg Approves Habitat for Humanity for Six Future Affordable Homes

“We are proud of this achievement and grateful to everyone who has played a part over the past few years in getting us to this point,” Jayne Johnson, Executive Director of Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity, said. “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to those who worked with us during this process: the City of Fredericksburg, Welford Engineering, Legacy Engineering, Frank Mills Surveyor, the GFHFH Board of Directors, the Mayfield Community leaders and neighbors, and the volunteers and donors who continued to support us through it all.”

The City of Fredericksburg’s Community Planning and Building Department has approved the Greater Fredericksburg Habitat for Humanity site plan for six new affordable homes on Davies Street. Each home will be purchased by a partner family who completes the organization’s homeownership program. Habitat will announce details about the start of construction and the homebuyer selection process at a later date.

Qualifying residents may be eligible for up to $10,000 in down payment or closing cost assistance through the City’s Direct Homeownership Assistance Program. More information is available at fredhab.org or by emailing [email protected].

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads. Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting. Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.