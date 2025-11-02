‘Why Here?’ — Stafford Planning Commission Grills Buc-ee’s Over Location and Impact

After listening to nearly five hours of public testimony on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, members of the Stafford County Planning Commission turned their attention to the Buc-ee’s development team—pressing them on safety, siting, and specifics.

The Texas-based retailer wants to build a 74,000-square-foot travel center with 120 fueling stations along Courthouse Road, just off I-95’s Exit 140, adjacent to the Austin Ridge and Embrey Mill communities.

By the end of the night, commissioners voted 6–1 to defer the rezoning and permit applications until Jan. 14, 2026, citing unanswered questions about traffic, safety, and neighborhood impacts.

“Why here?”

Commissioner Kristen Barnes (Rock Hill District) led a tense exchange, asking why Buc-ee’s couldn’t locate farther from residential neighborhoods—such as Centerport, Thornburg, or Kings Dominion.

The company’s representatives replied that available land at other interchanges was either not for sale, under conservation easement, or lacked the interchange geometry Buc-ee’s requires. They said Exit 140 offered the best “visibility and access” for long-distance I-95 travelers.

See my video on why Buc-ees wants to locate in Stafford, and note the diverging diamond interchange is playing a significant role in the beaver’s pursuit of this location.

Still, Barnes pointed out that the proposed site would sit roughly 200 feet from a planned 55-plus community and about 420 feet from existing homes on Booth Court.

“That’s closer than any Buc-ee’s in the country,” she said. “We’re talking about a scale and intensity we’ve never seen this close to residential areas.”

Safety and Infrastructure Concerns

Commissioners also questioned whether the county could adequately handle the project’s fire, rescue, and environmental needs.

Fire protection: Vice Chair Willie Shelton asked if the canopy would include fire suppression systems and noted that the nearest fire station (Station 15) remains in design and may not open until 2028.

Hazard mitigation: Members asked about fuel spill containment and stormwater separators, prompting detailed assurances from Buc-ee’s engineers.

Water and waste: Commissioner Kecia Evans requested usage estimates; Buc-ee’s replied that the site would require about 30,000 gallons of water per day. Sellers asked for a follow-up on solid waste disposal volumes.

Lighting and Design

Commissioners pushed for reduced lighting—with 3,000K bulbs, lower pole heights, and dimming after midnight—to protect neighboring homes from glare. Buc-ee’s representatives said they were open to adjustments “above and beyond code requirements.”

Financial Transparency

Commissioner Cottle questioned Buc-ee’s fiscal projections, asking for backup documentation to substantiate the $2.5 million annual revenue estimate and to clarify how fuel tax revenues flow through local agencies. Buc-ee’s said it would provide follow-up data to staff.

Next Steps

Planning Director Michael Zuraf said VDOT’s next round of traffic comments is expected within 30 days. Commissioners will reconvene in January after new data and community meetings hosted by Commissioner Laura Sellers in the Garrisonville District.

“Booth Court residents are the most impacted,” Sellers said. “They’ll be heard first.”

Perfect — here’s a concise, publication-ready “In Case You Missed It” section you can paste directly at the bottom of Article 4. It’s styled to match Potomac Local’s closing article tone and cross-links the full Buc-ee’s series:

📰 In Case You Missed It: The Buc-ee’s Hearing Series

Stafford County’s proposal for a 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s travel center near I-95’s Exit 140 has sparked months of public debate, packed meetings, and passionate testimony. Catch up on earlier installments in our continuing coverage:

🧱 Part 1 — “Buc-ee’s vote delayed after five-hour hearing draws packed house”

After an overflow crowd filled the Government Center, the Stafford County Planning Commission voted 6-1 to delay a decision until January 2026. Commissioners cited unanswered questions on traffic, safety, and fiscal impacts, while dozens of residents voiced concerns about congestion and proximity to homes.

👉 Read Part 1 »

💼 Part 2 — “Supporters tout Buc-ee’s as economic engine and tourism magnet”

Backers of the project said Buc-ee’s would deliver 200 jobs, millions in tax revenue, and national visibility for Stafford County. They called it a catalyst for new restaurants, hotels, and retail—an anchor for growth along the I-95 corridor.

👉 Read Part 2 »

🚗 Part 3 — “Residents call Buc-ee’s traffic study ‘materially flawed’”

Opponents challenged the project’s 2023 traffic study, saying it relied on post-COVID commuting patterns that no longer reflect today’s congestion. Many urged the county to require updated counts before any vote.

👉 Read Part 3 »

Stay with Potomac Local News for continuing coverage as the Buc-ee’s proposal returns in January 2026 for a final decision.