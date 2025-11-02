Volunteers Needed for the 2025 Fredericksburg Christmas Parade

“Dash left the North Pole a little early this year to let you all know that there is still time to sign up to volunteer for the 2025 Fredericksburg Christmas Parade!” Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events announced. “All volunteers will get this cool ornament courtesy of Fraser Wood Elements. Volunteers are needed by November 12.”

The Fredericksburg Christmas Parade is one of the city’s most anticipated holiday events, featuring floats, lights, and performances downtown. Organizers are calling for community volunteers to help with setup, logistics, and crowd support to ensure the parade runs smoothly and continues its festive tradition.