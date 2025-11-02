Stafford Supervisor Monica Gary says domestic case stemmed from shouting, not assault

“I yelled and I yelled a lot,” she told WTTG-TV’s The Good Word podcast. “One of my children called the police.” “There was no alcohol issue. I actually had not been drinking… there was no sobriety tests.” “I don’t really see any guilt here. You can go home, peaceful order.”

Gary, a Stafford County supervisor and mother of seven, appeared on WTTG-TV’s The Good Word podcast to address the misdemeanor domestic-violence charge first reported by Potomac Local News.

That report cited law enforcement alleging alcohol was involved in the October 2025 incident. Gary disputes that, saying no one was injured, no sobriety test was conducted, and she was permitted to remain home afterward.

A court hearing is pending on Friday, November 7, 2025, as she undergoes therapy and calls for reducing stigma around mental-health care for public officials.