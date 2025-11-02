Motorcyclist killed in Bristow crash during police speed enforcement

A 19-year-old Manassas man died Thursday night after his motorcycle collided with a car at a busy Bristow intersection, Prince William County Police said.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. on November 1 to the area of Linton Hall Road and Nokesville Road. According to police, an officer was conducting speed enforcement nearby when he saw a 2004 Kawasaki ZX-6R traveling southbound at a high speed on Nokesville Road. As the officer activated his emergency lights, the motorcyclist turned off his headlights and sped off toward Linton Hall Road.

At the intersection, a 2024 Nissan Sentra was making a right turn on red from Linton Hall Road onto Nokesville Road when the motorcycle struck the car. The motorcyclist, identified as Edwin Stephen Essiaw, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The 50-year-old woman driving the Nissan, from Bealeton, sustained minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact investigators.

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