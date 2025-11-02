Clearing Skies and a Cool Start to the Week

Clouds and a few early sprinkles may greet the I-95 corridor Monday morning as a coastal low moves away, but sunshine will return by afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s with light north winds, turning a bit breezy by evening as a cold front moves through. Skies will clear overnight, setting up a crisp, cool start to Tuesday.
Bus Stop Forecast — Monday, November 3, 2025
- Morning: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower possible east of I-95. Temps in the mid-40s to near 50.
- Afternoon: Becoming sunny with highs near 63. Light north wind around 5 mph.
- Evening: Clear and cooler, dipping into the low 40s. Northwest breeze 5–10 mph.