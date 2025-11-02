Clearing Skies and a Cool Start to the Week

Clouds and a few early sprinkles may greet the I-95 corridor Monday morning as a coastal low moves away, but sunshine will return by afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s with light north winds, turning a bit breezy by evening as a cold front moves through. Skies will clear overnight, setting up a crisp, cool start to Tuesday.

Bus Stop Forecast — Monday, November 3, 2025