Weather

Clearing Skies and a Cool Start to the Week

By Uriah Kiser

Clouds and a few early sprinkles may greet the I-95 corridor Monday morning as a coastal low moves away, but sunshine will return by afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60s with light north winds, turning a bit breezy by evening as a cold front moves through. Skies will clear overnight, setting up a crisp, cool start to Tuesday.

Bus Stop Forecast — Monday, November 3, 2025

  • Morning: Mostly cloudy, a stray shower possible east of I-95. Temps in the mid-40s to near 50.
  • Afternoon: Becoming sunny with highs near 63. Light north wind around 5 mph.
  • Evening: Clear and cooler, dipping into the low 40s. Northwest breeze 5–10 mph.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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