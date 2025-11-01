Teen Arrested After Violent Robbery at Benton Middle School

A violent incident at Benton Middle School in Manassas resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old male. The juvenile was involved in an attack on a 13-year-old boy following a football game. The victim was struck from behind, knocked to the ground, and had his shoes stolen. An off-duty trooper intervened, detaining one suspect, while two others escaped. The victim suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Earlier in the day, a 59-year-old man was assaulted in an attempted robbery on Sudley Rd. The suspect demanded the victim’s backpack and struck him when he refused. The victim managed to keep his belongings but was injured and treated at a hospital. The suspect remains at large.

Additionally, a death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle on Sudley Rd. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Here’s the full press release:

Death Investigation – On October 30 at 4:21PM, officers responded to the 7600 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed a 53-year-old man was found unconscious inside a vehicle parked in the above area. The man was pronounced dead on scene. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play or threat to the community concerning the death. More information regarding the investigation will be released if deemed necessary. Attempted Strong-Armed Robbery – On October 30 at 11:17AM, officers responded to the 8300 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed the victim, a 59-year-old man, was walking in the above area when he was approached from behind by an unknown man who demanded his backpack. When the victim refused to hand over his property, the suspect struck the victim and began to chase him. The victim was able to hold onto the backpack before being knocked to the ground. The suspect then left the area on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Suspect Description: Black male, late 40s-50s, 5’6”, 150lbs with a medium build, receding hairline, and unshaven face. Last seen wearing a tan jacket, cargo-style pants, and a blue hat. Aggravated Malicious Wounding | Strong-Arm Robbery | Assault by Mob – On October 30 at 7:24PM, officers responded to Benton Middle School located at 7411 Hoadly Rd in Manassas (20112) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 13-year-old male juvenile, was approached by three other juveniles following a football game being held at the school. After an initial consensual encounter, the victim was then struck from behind as he walked away and knocked to the ground where his shoes were then taken. An off-duty Virginia State trooper observed the altercation and intervened, detaining one of the suspects. A police K-9 searched the area for the two other suspects who were not located. The suspects were described as teenagers wearing ski-style masks. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following the investigation, the apprehended suspect, identified as a 14-year-old male juvenile, was arrested. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything that could assist in this investigation or has video around the time of the game to contact police. Arrested on October 30: [Juvenile] A 14-year-old male juvenile of Manassas Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, robbery, and assault by mob Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center -end- Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

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